The Ukrainian Foreign Minister calls for the inclusion of Ukraine in the EU

YEREVAN, 21 FEBRUARY, ARMENPERESS. It is time to grant Ukraine EU membership, ARMENPRESS reports "RIA Novosti" informs, referring to the statement of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"I urge the EU to immediately put aside all the hesitations, all the restraints, all the skepticism that exist in some European capitals, and give Ukraine the promise of future EU membership. That time has come. It is quite clear that the best strategic decision that Europe can take now is to literally take Ukraine under its auspices," Kuleba said at a briefing.








