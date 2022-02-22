Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 February

Hovhannes Igityan appointed Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania

YEREVAN, 21 FEBRUARY, ARMENPERESS. By the decree of the Acting President of the Republic of Armenia Alen Simonyan, Hovhannes Igityan was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Lithuania (residence in Vilnius).








