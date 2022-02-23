LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-02-22
LONDON, FEBUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 February:
The price of aluminum up by 2.95% to $3366.50, copper price up by 0.41% to $9951.00, lead price down by 0.53% to $2325.50, nickel price up by 2.14% to $24870.00, tin price up by 0.91% to $44400.00, zinc price up by 0.81% to $3603.00, molybdenum price stood at $43750.00, cobalt price up by 0.70% to $73290.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 02.24-21:55 Russian troops take control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant
- 02.24-20:55 Putin describes the military operation in Donbass as a forced move
- 02.24-20:20 France stands with Armenia stronger than ever - Secretary of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs
- 02.24-19:50 Ukraine proposes returning to peace – Zelenskyy
- 02.24-19:32 Some flights from Armenia to Russia and Ukraine have been canceled
- 02.24-19:04 UNESCO calls for respect for international humanitarian law in the conflict in Ukraine
- 02.24-18:36 Armenia, France mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
- 02.24-17:51 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-02-22
- 02.24-17:50 Asian Stocks - 24-02-22
- 02.24-17:40 Greece donates Armenia with 35 thousand doses of Moderna
- 02.24-17:23 New top appointments announced in the Armenian military
- 02.24-17:18 Armenian PM participates in narrow-format meeting of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council
- 02.24-17:17 Armenia-Russia trade cooperation continues to grow – Deputy Minister
- 02.24-16:23 Several high-ranking Armenian military officials fired
- 02.24-16:18 PM Pashinyan congratulates Estonian counterpart on national holiday
- 02.24-16:17 If Azeri MPs are sincere, they should resolve this issue immediately – Euronest PA Co-Chair on Armenian POWs
- 02.24-16:04 Second meeting of Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey takes place
- 02.24-15:56 Russian military enters Kyiv Oblast
- 02.24-15:07 Chief of General Staff Artak Davtyan relieved from duties
- 02.24-15:06 Acting President of Armenia receives Apostolic Nuncio of Holy See
- 02.24-15:04 FLYONE Armenia starts Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan regular direct flights
- 02.24-15:00 Some are evacuating, but most Armenians of Donetsk prefer to stay – says community leader
- 02.24-14:15 Aircompany Armenia’s Yerevan-Moscow flight diverted to Samara airport
- 02.24-13:51 Armenian PM arrives in Kazakhstan for Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session
- 02.24-13:44 Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia
11:21, 02.18.2022
1878 views Armenian-American composer Tatev Amiryan’s works to be performed at Carnegie Hall
10:21, 02.23.2022
1827 views Recognition of DPR, LPR not on agenda, says Armenian Foreign Ministry
10:15, 02.19.2022
1737 views Putin signs order drafting reservists
12:26, 02.19.2022
1663 views Congressman Gottheimer calls for increased U.S. aid to Artsakh deportees, holding Azerbaijan accountable for atrocities
21:38, 02.18.2022
1512 views PM Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan visit "The Secret of the Earth. Artashat at the Crossroads of Cultures” exhibition