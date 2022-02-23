STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh Vitali Balasanyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Fatherland Defender’s Day.

The message reads as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

I cordially congratulate on the occasion of the Fatherland Defender’s Day.

This holiday, traditionally loved and appreciated by the people, has gained a new meaning and essence in our times. Today we all carry out a mission of Fatherland's Defender in Artsakh, believing in the peaceful future for which we haven’t spared any effort and energy, for the sake of which thousands of courageous Armenians sacrificed their lives.

I also congratulate the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh on the Fatherland Defender’s Day. The high level of partnership between the respective state structures of Artsakh and the contingent gives confidence in quickly and effectively solving the emerging problems.

Dear residents of Artsakh,

I wish us all peace, good health, success and all the best”.