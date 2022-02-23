946 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia in one day
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. 946 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 417,456, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.
24 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 8378.
4759 tests were conducted on February 23.
1545 people recovered (total 395,700).
As of February 23, the number of active cases stands at 11,780.
