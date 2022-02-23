Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan calls for restoration of social solidarity

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan says it is necessary to restore social solidarity in Armenia.

Speaking at a final press conference on his 6-year tenure, the Ombudsman said that social solidarity is disrupted today because of condemnable discourses.

He said the labeling, dividing and differentiating of certain groups of the society if condemnable.

“The fake account and organized campaign attacks on social media are condemnable. This has principally influenced the growth of an atmosphere of intolerance,” Tatoyan said, emphasizing that the discourse of insults – which still exists in the public dimension – is highly dangerous.

He emphasized that any issue must be based on respect of human rights.