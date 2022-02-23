Government to provide funds to 6 provinces for implementation of subvention programs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia will allocate funds to the governorates of Aragatsotn, Ararat, Gegharkunik, Lori, Shirak and Syunik.

The respective decision was approved at the Cabinet meeting today.

The draft was presented by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan.

“This decision particularly proposes to provide 1 billion 435 million drams to the governorates for implementing around 15 subvention programs in 13 communities”, the minister said.