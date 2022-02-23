Construction of Vedi Reservoir to be completed by yearend

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The government made redistribution in the state budget and allocated additional funds for ensuring the normal course of the grant program of constructing the Vedi Reservoir, which is implemented with support from the French government.

The decision was made at the February 23 Cabinet meeting.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan said the construction of the dam is nearly 80% complete and the reservoir will be ready by yearend.

“But the other systems are built in a way that the river flows, which should flow into the reservoir, are flowing through the reservoir’s territory and are served for the population during the irrigation season, until the reservoir is fully filled,” Sanosyan said.