We will try to do so that businesses suffer as little as possible from developments happening around Ukraine - Kerobyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan says they are closely following the developments taking place around Ukraine.

“We consider all factors, we are in touch with both exporters and businessmen. We also consider the opportunities which we can use to mitigate the potential shocks, such as the depreciation of the [Russian] ruble, and so on. We had a consultation with exporters yesterday”, he said.

Kerobyan added that the government of Armenia is very concerned by the situation.

“We will try to do so that our economic entities suffer as little as possible”, the minister said.