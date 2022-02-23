Armenia will scrutinize Russia-Azerbaijan treaty, then give reaction – Acting Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Acting Speaker of Parliament Hakob Arshakyan says Armenia will properly study the text of the partnership treaty signed between Russia and Azerbaijan and that Yerevan will give a response, however he noted that it is every sovereign nation’s right to conduct foreign policy the way they want it.

Arshakyan made the comments during a press briefing when asked about the February 22 Allied Partnership Declaration signed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“There’s no response yet. The text will be properly studied, and then, I think there’ll be a swift response,” Arshakyan said.

“Of course, by maintaining our strategic interests, but we must also take into account that all countries have the right to conduct their own foreign policy,” he added.

“Now we also have our strategic partnership agreement with Russia, which is advancing on the highest level. If we were to say that if we are allies with a country then that country shouldn't have it with another country, that would mean that with numerous other countries, namely the EU, perhaps in other international platforms as well Armenia were to be guided within the framework of the agreements it has.”