Armenia hopes the RF-Azerbaijan declaration of allied cooperation will promote implementation of trilateral statements

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia hopes that the declaration on allied cooperation signed between Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow on February 22 will further promote the implementation of the provisions of the three trilateral statements adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, which may contribute to the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the MFA Armenia Vahan Hunanyan said, answering the question of “Sputnik Armenia” on the position of Armenia on the mentioned declaration.

"The interstate allied cooperation established between Armenia and Russia, which is based on the centuries-old friendship of peoples, is self-sufficient in nature, and is in no way conditioned by relations with third countries, unless they develop to the detriment of the Armenian-Russian alliance. This is evidenced by the history and the signed documents.

Yerevan and Moscow at various levels, including at high and top levels, are consistently taking steps to expand relations in both bilateral and multilateral dimensions for the benefit of the development of our countries in the conditions of guaranteed security.

We hope that the declaration signed on February 22 this year in Moscow will provide an additional opportunity to advance the implementation of the provisions of the three trilateral statements adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, which may contribute to the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs”, Hunanyan said.