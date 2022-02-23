Germany calls on Russia to step back from the decision of recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk

YEREVAN, 23 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Germany called on Russia to step back from the recognition of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, ARMENPRESS reports, the Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Tobias Linder announced at the session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.



''Russia must immediately change its course. Firstly, I call on Russia to reduce the tension, withdraw troops from Ukraine, in particular from the self-proclaimed regions and the peninsula of Crimea, as well as from the borders of Ukraine. Secondly, Russia should step back from actions, which promote the provocation of large-scale military conflict with Ukraine. Thirdly, I call on Russia to step back from the decision of recognition of separate entities” said Linder.