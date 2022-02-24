Ukrainian security council to convene emergency session for martial law
08:45, 24 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine will convene an emergency session to declare martial law in the country, RADA TV reported citing the Secretary of the Council Alexey Danilov.
Early Thursday morning Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a special military operation in Donbass. Putin announced that Russian doesn’t seek to occupy Ukraine, but will seek to achieve demilitarization of Ukraine.
