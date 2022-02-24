Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 February

Armenian Minister of Defense departs for Russia

Armenian Minister of Defense departs for Russia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. A delegation led by Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on February 24, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

It added that during the visit Minister Papikyan will have meetings with his Russian counterpart Minister Sergey Shoygu and other government officials.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]