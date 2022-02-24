Armenia reports over 760 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. 764 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 418,220, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.

14 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 8392.

4467 tests were conducted on February 23.

970 people recovered (total 396,670).

As of February 24, the number of active cases stands at 11,557.