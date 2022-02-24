Russian military enters Kyiv Oblast

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Russian military entered the Kyiv Oblast, according to the Ukrainian border guards.

The Ukrainian border guards issued a statement saying the Russian military equipment crossed through the Vilcha checkpoint, where the Ukrainian armed forces engaged in battle.

“In addition, artillery bombardment using Grad was carried out from the deployment location of Mlachovka department of the border guards of Zhitomir detachment,” it said, adding that border guards of Ukraine are being deployed in reserve positions depending on the situation and are operating in partnership with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and National Guards.