New top appointments announced in the Armenian military

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting President Alen Simonyan signed decrees on new appointments in the Armed Forces.

Armen Gyozalyan was appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces/Head of the General Tactical Department of the General Staff. He was earlier the Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of the Special Army Corps.

Seryozha Stepanyan was appointed Head of the Morale Support Department of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Vachagan Nersesyan was appointed Head of the Department of Military Training of the General Department of Readiness of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Gor Nikoyan was appointed Chief of the Rocket and Artillery Forces of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Karen Grigoryan was appointed Chief of the Engineering Troops of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Arayik Minasyan was appointed Deputy Commander of the Special Army Corps.

Bagrat Matevosyan was appointed Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of the Special Army Corps.