Greece donates Armenia with 35 thousand doses of Moderna

YEREVAN, 23 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The 35 thousand doses of Spikevax vaccine of Moderna company donates by the Greek Government to Armenia has already arrived. The donation was initiated by the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia and with the support of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

ARMENPRESS reports, the Health Miistry of Armenia informs, adding that the donation was made with the support of the European Union Civil Defense Mechanism within the framework of the "Europe Team" initiative.