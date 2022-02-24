Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-02-22

YEREVAN, 24 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 February, USD exchange rate up by 1.00 drams to 479.78 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.91 drams to 537.55 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.34 drams to 5.69 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.65 drams to 644.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 132.05 drams to 29380.54 drams. Silver price up by 2.24 drams to 371.83 drams. Platinum price up by 96.64 drams to 16828.98 drams.