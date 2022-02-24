Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 February

Russian troops take control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Russian forces have taken contol of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "Reuters" agency, Adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak said.  








