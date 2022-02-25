Armenian PM meets with Kazakhstan’s President in Nur-Sultan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Nur-Sultan on the sidelines of his working visit, the PM’s Office said.

“I am very happy to see you, dear Mr. Prime Minister. The relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia are steadily developing. This year we mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations, it’s a very important year. An open dialogue at the highest levels has been established between us, the parliamentary and cultural-humanitarian ties are developing. You know that we have the warmest feelings towards Armenia and the Armenian people, I personally have a great respect to you and the Armenian people. I think I know the history of your people not so badly, I highly appreciate their achievements in culture and other areas.

In practice, we are allies within the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, therefore I think that these type of mutual relations between our countries are the most optimal ones. As for Kazakhstan, we will continue working on that direction”, the President of Kazakhstan said.

In his turn the Armenian PM said: “Dear Mr. President, I am glad to meet you. This is our first face-to-face meeting this year, however, we talked by phone for many times. I am very happy that the normal life has been fully restored in Kazakhstan after the latest events. We are already discussing in the Eurasian Economic Union our further economic cooperation and the further development of the Eurasian economic space.

I want to note that I am happy that finally the crisis mechanisms of the Collective Security Treaty Organization started to work. You know that it has been the priority of Armenia’s chairmanship. We always thought and continue to think that the CSTO rapid crisis response mechanisms must operate normally. Unfortunately, Armenia has been in a situation when we believed that this mechanism must work, however, it didn’t take place, unfortunately. After that we became a chairing country in the CSTO and announced that it is one of our priorities. I am very happy that we managed to apply that mechanism when it was needed. I once again want to thank you for your warm words and hospitality”.

Various issues relating to the agenda of the Armenian-Kazakh relations, the integration processes were also discussed during the meeting.