Armenia’s Security Council Secretary, Kazakh Ambassador discuss economic, political issues of bilateral interest

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met today with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev, the Office of the Secretary of the Security Council said.

In his remarks during the meeting, the Ambassador highly appreciated the development dynamics of the trade-economic relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan, as well as the bilateral cultural and political cooperation. In this context Armen Grigoryan highlighted the uninterrupted implementation of the cooperation agenda within the CSTO and the EAEU.

The sides also discussed other economic and political issues of bilateral interest and reaffirmed the bilateral readiness to further develop the relations.