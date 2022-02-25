Putin says ready to negotiate with Ukraine
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. During a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping , Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is ready to engage in high-level negotiations with Ukraine, RIA Novosti reported citing the Chinese State Television.
The report comes after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky offered Putin to start negotiations during an address.
- 02.26-23:33 Armenia, Artsakh Ombudsmen issue statement on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Sumgait massacres
- 02.26-21:58 PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin
- 02.26-19:08 Armenia is ready to receive other refugees apart from its citizens from Ukraine – MFA
- 02.26-17:49 The Armenian MFA denies the information about the alleged participation of a serviceman of the Armenian army in Ukraine
- 02.26-16:29 The US State Department advises its citizens to leave Belarus immediately
- 02.26-16:10 It is important for Russia that Armenia feels safe – Ambassador Kopirkin
- 02.26-15:42 The Police and Russian peacekeepers are in Khramort (Artsakh), negotiations are underway. Hunan Tadevosyan
- 02.26-13:28 631 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia, 20 people died in a day
- 02.26-10:47 European Stocks up - 25-02-22
- 02.26-10:46 US stocks up - 25-02-22
- 02.26-10:45 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-02-22
- 02.26-10:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 25-02-22
- 02.26-10:43 Oil Prices Down - 25-02-22
- 02.25-21:15 We are all here defending our independence – Zelenskyy posts footage from Kyiv
- 02.25-20:06 Russia excluded from the Council of Europe
- 02.25-19:15 Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers refer to the modernization of Armenian Armed Forces and the process of reforms
- 02.25-18:59 Putin offers Ukrainian military to take power
- 02.25-18:54 Moscow interested in dialogue with Kyiv – Zakharova
- 02.25-18:24 EU agrees on tougest ever sanctions against Russia
- 02.25-17:23 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-02-22
- 02.25-17:22 Asian Stocks down - 25-02-22
- 02.25-17:00 New Human Rights Defender of Armenia gets acquainted with staff
- 02.25-16:58 Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for negotiating with Ukraine – Kremlin
- 02.25-16:49 Russian forces block Kiev from west
- 02.25-16:41 Kiev enters defensive phase, says mayor
19:08, 02.26.2022
2221 views Armenia is ready to receive other refugees apart from its citizens from Ukraine – MFA
10:21, 02.23.2022
2064 views Recognition of DPR, LPR not on agenda, says Armenian Foreign Ministry
14:48, 02.23.2022
1919 views ‘Original bond has not been destroyed’: Hungarian Deputy PM on prospects of restoring diplomatic ties with Armenia
19:15, 02.25.2022
1742 views Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers refer to the modernization of Armenian Armed Forces and the process of reforms
21:17, 02.22.2022
1610 views Putin says Minsk agreements no longer exist