Kiev enters defensive phase, says mayor

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Kiev is now in a “defensive” stage and the situation is difficult, according to the Ukrainian capital’s Mayor Vitaly Klitschko.

“The city entered a stage of defensive operations. Sounds of gunfire and explosions are heard in some districts. Ukrainian armed forces are neutralizing the Russian sabotage groups. Unfortunately, some of these sabotage groups already entered Kiev. The enemy wants to bring us down to our knees and destroy us,” Klitschko said.

He added that the Ukrainian military are defending Kiev on a perimeter.

“The situation is difficult, but we believe in our military. We support and help them,” he said.