Russian forces block Kiev from west
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The main forces of the Russian paratroopers joined the Russian paratroopers forces deployed in Gomel and have blocked Kiev from the west, RIA Novosti reported citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Earlier the Mayor of Kiev said in an address that the Ukrainian capital is now in a defensive stage and the situation is difficult.
- 02.26-23:33 Armenia, Artsakh Ombudsmen issue statement on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Sumgait massacres
- 02.26-21:58 PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin
- 02.26-19:08 Armenia is ready to receive other refugees apart from its citizens from Ukraine – MFA
- 02.26-17:49 The Armenian MFA denies the information about the alleged participation of a serviceman of the Armenian army in Ukraine
- 02.26-16:29 The US State Department advises its citizens to leave Belarus immediately
- 02.26-16:10 It is important for Russia that Armenia feels safe – Ambassador Kopirkin
- 02.26-15:42 The Police and Russian peacekeepers are in Khramort (Artsakh), negotiations are underway. Hunan Tadevosyan
- 02.26-13:28 631 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia, 20 people died in a day
- 02.26-10:47 European Stocks up - 25-02-22
- 02.26-10:46 US stocks up - 25-02-22
- 02.26-10:45 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-02-22
- 02.26-10:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 25-02-22
- 02.26-10:43 Oil Prices Down - 25-02-22
- 02.25-21:15 We are all here defending our independence – Zelenskyy posts footage from Kyiv
- 02.25-20:06 Russia excluded from the Council of Europe
- 02.25-19:15 Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers refer to the modernization of Armenian Armed Forces and the process of reforms
- 02.25-18:59 Putin offers Ukrainian military to take power
- 02.25-18:54 Moscow interested in dialogue with Kyiv – Zakharova
- 02.25-18:24 EU agrees on tougest ever sanctions against Russia
- 02.25-17:23 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-02-22
- 02.25-17:22 Asian Stocks down - 25-02-22
- 02.25-17:00 New Human Rights Defender of Armenia gets acquainted with staff
- 02.25-16:58 Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for negotiating with Ukraine – Kremlin
