Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for negotiating with Ukraine – Kremlin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiating with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

He said the Russian delegation will include representatives from the ministries of defense, foreign affairs and the Kremlin staff.

“Zelensky announced about the readiness to discuss the neutral status of Ukraine. From the very start Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the purpose of the military operation is to help the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, including through the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine. And this, in fact, is the inseparable component of the neutral status”, Peskov said.