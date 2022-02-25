Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-02-22

YEREVAN, 25 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 February, USD exchange rate up by 2.34 drams to 482.12 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.51 drams to 539.06 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 5.78 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.44 drams to 644.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 633.11 drams to 30013.65 drams. Silver price up by 20.57 drams to 392.4 drams. Platinum price up by 237.09 drams to 17066.07 drams.