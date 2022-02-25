EU agrees on tougest ever sanctions against Russia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The EU has agreed on the toughest package in the history of sanctions against Russia, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", the Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer said, adding that the sanctions against Russia will be painful for the European Union.

The sanctions will also affect Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

At the same time, the entry of the Russian President and Foreign Minister into the European Union will not be banned.