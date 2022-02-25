Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 February

We are all here defending our independence – Zelenskyy posts footage from Kyiv

We are all here defending our independence – Zelenskyy posts footage from Kyiv

YEREVAN, 25 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The President of Ukraine Vladymyr Zelenskyy released a video message in which he noted that he and the leadership of the government and the parliament are in Kyiv, ARMENPRESS reports Zelenskyy published the video message on his Telegram channel.

"We are all here, we are defending our independence, our state, it will continue to be so," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, CNN had reported about Zelensky's departure from Kyiv.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]