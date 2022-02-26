631 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia, 20 people died in a day

YEREVAN, 26 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. 631 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 419,423, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.

20 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 8433.

4183 tests were conducted on February 21.

1463 people recovered (total 399,704).

As of February 26, the number of active cases stands at 9681.