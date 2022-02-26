YEREVAN, 26 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The US State Department advises its citizens to leave Belarus immediately, ARMENPRESS reports the US Embassy in Minsk said in a statement.

"The State Department advises US citizens not to travel to Belarus and urges US citizens in Belarus to leave the country immediately," the embassy said.

It is noted that the country can be departed from the Minsk airport in certain international destinations, the land borders with Lithuania, Latvia, Poland are open, they work as usual.