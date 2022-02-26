The Armenian MFA denies the information about the alleged participation of a serviceman of the Armenian army in Ukraine

YEREVAN, 26 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia denies the information spread on social networks about the alleged participation of a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan wrote on his Twitter page.

"The information about the alleged participation of a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces in Ukraine is completely misinformation," Hunanyan wrote.

The Telegram channels reported that an Armenian soldier was allegedly taking part in operations against Ukraine in Kharkov.