PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. A telephone conversation took place between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on February 26, ARMENPRESS was infomred from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The leaders of the two countries discussed issues related to the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, touched upon the agenda of the upcoming official visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to the Russian Federation expected in April.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the implementation of trilateral statements signed by the President of the Russian Federation, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26, 2021.