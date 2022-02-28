Biden to discuss Ukraine situation with US allies on February 28
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. US President Joe Biden will hold a call with US allies on Monday morning to discuss the situation in Ukraine and their coordinated response, CNN reports citing the White House.
The call will take place at 20:15 Yerevan local time in a closed format.
The White House didn’t clarify who will take part in the talk.
