Over 130 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. 139 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 419,832, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.

12 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 8461.

2804 tests were conducted on February 27.

837 people recovered (total 401,677).

As of February 28, the number of active cases stands at 8088.