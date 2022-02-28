Ukrainian delegation arrives in Belarus for negotiations with Russia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Ukraine arrived in the Belarusian Gomel region for negotiations with Russia, RIA Novosti reported.

It was reported that the Ukrainian delegation arrived by two helicopters.

The Ukrainian Presidential Office said that the delegation includes the Defense Minister, the head of the Servant of the People faction, the deputy foreign minister, the advisor to the head of the Office of the President, a Member of Parliament, and the first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group.