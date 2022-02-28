Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 March

Russia-Ukraine talks begin in Belarus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The negotiations between Russia and Ukraine kicked off in the Gomel region of Belarus, BelTA reports.

The Russian side arrived in Belarus yesterday, whereas the Ukrainian delegation arrived in the venue of talks two hours before their start.

The concrete place of the meeting is not mentioned for security purposes.

 








