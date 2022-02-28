Head of ruling faction of Armenian Parliament receives Special Envoy of Canada to EU and Europe

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. On February 28, head of the Civil Contract faction of the Armenian Parliament Hayk Konjoryan received the Special Envoy of Canada to the European Union and Europe Stéphane Dion, the Parliament’s press service said.

The officials discussed the procedure of the democratic reforms in Armenia, and in this context, the perspectives of the Armenian-Canadian cooperation.

The works in the sphere of parliamentary diplomacy and the cooperation between the two countries on the international platforms were highlighted.

The possibilities of the institutional capacity development of the Armenian Parliament were discussed.