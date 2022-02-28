Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-02-22

YEREVAN, 28 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 February, USD exchange rate up by 1.80 drams to 483.92 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.91 drams to 540.97 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.99 drams to 4.79 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.31 drams to 647.29 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 689.20 drams to 29324.45 drams. Silver price down by 15.73 drams to 376.67 drams. Platinum price down by 651.97 drams to 16414.1 drams.