Russia closes airspace to 36 countries

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Russia has closed its airspace to carriers from 36 nations, including European countries and Canada, responding in kind to their move to close their respective airspaces to all Russian aircraft, AP reports.

The move, announced Monday by the state aviation agency, follows a decision by the EU and Canada over the weekend to close their skies to the Russian planes due to the situation in Ukraine.

It added that planes from those countries could only enter Russia’s airspace with special permission.

Those countries include Austria, Albania, England, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, UK, Hungary, Germany, Gibraltar, Jersey, Greece, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Estonia.