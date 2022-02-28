Armenian Deputy PM receives Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia

YEREVAN, 28 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Today, Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania to Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

The Deputy Prime Minister praised the close cooperation with Lithuania in various fields, at the same time emphasizing that there is considerable untapped potential in almost all directions. In this context, the need to develop cooperation with Lithuania within the framework of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was highlighted.

During the meeting, the sides also touched upon the work of the Armenian-Lithuanian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, as well as other issues of mutual importance.