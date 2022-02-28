YEREVAN, 28 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations continue, ARMENPRESS reports, Mikhail Podolyak, Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine, wrote about this on his Twitter microblog.

"Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations continue. The third round will start in a few minutes," he wrote.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have started in the Gomel region of Belarus. The Russian side arrived in Belarus on February 27. The Ukrainian delegation arrived by military helicopters two hours before the start of the talks.