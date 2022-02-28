Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs Ukraine's application for EU membership

YEREVAN, 28 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed an application to join the European Union, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the press service of the "Servant of the People" Ukrainian party reported on February 28.

"Zelenskyy has signed an application for Ukraine to join the European Union. It's a historic moment," the statement said.

The party also published the text of the accompanying letter signed by the president. "In this letter, Ukraine, as a European state that respects the values enshrined in Article 2 of the Treaty on European Union, has the honor of applying for EU membership in accordance with Article 49 of the Treaty on European Union."

The letter was sent to the President of France Emmanuel Macron, whose country holds the presidency of the EU Council, as well as the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.