LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-02-22

LONDON, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 February:

The price of aluminum up by 4.01% to $3447.00, copper price up by 0.84% to $9945.00, lead price up by 1.48% to $2393.00, nickel price up by 2.10% to $24750.00, tin price up by 0.56% to $45100.00, zinc price up by 1.46% to $3672.00, molybdenum price stood at $43750.00, cobalt price stood at $74000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.