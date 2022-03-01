Five killed in California church shooting

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. A man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life on Monday in an outburst of gun violence that unfolded in a church near California's capital, Reuters reports citing the police.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Rod Grassmann told reporters near the scene that investigators were seeking clues to a motive for the bloodshed but believed the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Sheriff's deputies arriving at the scene found five people shot to death - three children under the age of 15, the father and another adult who was not immediately identified by investigators, Grassmann said.