Parliament honors memory of 2008 March 1 victims with a moment of silence

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia honored the memory of the victims of 2008 March 1 events with a moment of silence at the beginning of today’s session.

“Today is March 1, and on these days 14 years ago 10 citizens of Armenia – 8 civilians and 2 police officers, were killed as a result of the events that took place in Yerevan”, Acting Speaker of Parliament Hakob Arshakyan said, proposing the lawmakers to honor the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.