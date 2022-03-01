COVID-19: Over 320 new cases, 17 deaths in Armenia
YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. 324 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 420,156, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare reported.
17 people died, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 8478.
1239 people recovered (total recoveries: 402,916).
4076 tests were administered (total tests: 2,898,664).
As of March 1, the number of active cases stood at 7150.
- 03.01-20:55 The date of the special meeting of the Foreign Ministers of NATO member states is known
- 03.01-20:28 Ukraine is ready for negotiations, but considers the ultimatums unacceptable. Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia
- 03.01-19:53 China says regional security cannot be achieved through expanding military alliances
- 03.01-19:30 Germany calls on Russia to stop military actions and return to dialogue
- 03.01-19:26 Next round of Russian-Ukrainian talks to take place on March 2
- 03.01-19:25 Russia does not intend to violate the rights of the people of Ukraine. Lavrov
- 03.01-19:03 We are not going to implement Russia’s ultimatums. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
- 03.01-18:17 UN Commissioner for Human Rights highlights Armenian leadership in the prevention of genocides
- 03.01-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-03-22
- 03.01-17:35 Asian Stocks - 01-03-22
- 03.01-16:40 President of Artsakh convenes Security Council meeting
- 03.01-16:27 Ukraine’s Charge d'Affaires in Armenia accuses Russia in launching “war of conquest”
- 03.01-16:26 ARMENPRESS and Armenian Basketball VBET A-League sign memorandum of cooperation
- 03.01-16:19 FLYONE Armenia’s Yerevan-Moscow regular direct flights kick off
- 03.01-15:40 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan receives Special Envoy of Canada to EU and Europe Stéphane Dion
- 03.01-15:10 FM draws ICRC President’s attention to urgency of repatriating Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan
- 03.01-14:36 Armenia supports solution of issues through peaceful, negotiated means – ruling faction MP on Ukraine situation
- 03.01-13:44 Human Rights Defender of Armenia receives Special Envoy of Canada to EU and Europe
- 03.01-13:31 Parliament debates electing new Chairman of Audit Chamber
- 03.01-13:28 Competition Protection Commission says there is no petrol of Azerbaijani origin in Armenia
- 03.01-12:52 Armenian, Canadian FMs discuss development prospects of bilateral relations
- 03.01-12:38 Walt Disney, Warner Bros. suspending film releases in Russia
- 03.01-12:21 Pashinyan, Macron discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh over phone
- 03.01-11:56 Acting President of Armenia receives Special Envoy of Canada to EU and Europe
- 03.01-11:15 COVID-19: Over 320 new cases, 17 deaths in Armenia
19:08, 02.26.2022
3636 views Armenia is ready to receive other refugees apart from its citizens from Ukraine – MFA
19:15, 02.25.2022
2460 views Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers refer to the modernization of Armenian Armed Forces and the process of reforms
21:58, 02.26.2022
2204 views PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin
10:21, 02.23.2022
2167 views Recognition of DPR, LPR not on agenda, says Armenian Foreign Ministry
14:48, 02.23.2022
2118 views ‘Original bond has not been destroyed’: Hungarian Deputy PM on prospects of restoring diplomatic ties with Armenia