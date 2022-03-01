COVID-19: Over 320 new cases, 17 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. 324 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 420,156, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare reported.

17 people died, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 8478.

1239 people recovered (total recoveries: 402,916).

4076 tests were administered (total tests: 2,898,664).

As of March 1, the number of active cases stood at 7150.