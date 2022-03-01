Competition Protection Commission says there is no petrol of Azerbaijani origin in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is importing petrol only from Russia, Iran, Romania and Bulgaria, the Competition Protection Commission Chairman Gegham Gevorgyan said in parliament in response to MP Artsvik Minasyan’s question.

Given rumors among the public, Artsvik Minasyan from the opposition Hayastan faction asked: “Do we have petrol of Azerbaijani origin in the petrol and diesel fuel market? Are the companies active in Armenia in this market directly or indirectly connected with Azerbaijani companies? And does the Azerbaijani SOCAR company have any role in the petrol and diesel fuel market? Do you have information?”

Gevorgyan said he believes that the rumors are connected with the commission’s latest deal which doesn’t have anything to do with neither SOCAR nor any other Azerbaijani company. “The deal was done between the Georgian Petrocas company, which represents the GULF brand. The countries of origin are clear. Most of the petrol and diesel fuel to Armenia comes from Russia, then from Iran, and a little from Romania and Bulgaria. I am confidently saying that there is no petrol of any other country of origin in Armenia,” Gevorgyan said.

He added that border control is taking place under the EAEU regulations, but this doesn’t hinder them to implement supervision as well.