Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 March

Parliament debates electing new Chairman of Audit Chamber

Parliament debates electing new Chairman of Audit Chamber

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia is debating the issue of electing the new Chairman of the Audit Chamber.

The parliamentary standing committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs proposed Atom Janjughazyan’s candidacy, nominated by the ruling Civil Contract faction, for the position.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]