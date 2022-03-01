FM draws ICRC President’s attention to urgency of repatriating Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met today with Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), in Geneva, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Referring to the ICRC’s activities as a non-political and humanitarian organization, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of the organization's activities towards resolving the humanitarian issues in Artsakh.

In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan drew Peter Maurer's attention to the urgency of repatriating 38 Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan, as well as revealing the cases of enforced disappearances and the fate of missing persons.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed the need for ensuring the unimpeded access of international organizations to Nagorno Karabakh and their active involvement on the ground.

The interlocutors agreed to continue the cooperation for the resolution of humanitarian issues.